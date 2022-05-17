The Daily Advertiser

GGGM on the up in Riverina League netball after toppling Collingullie-Glenfield Park | Photos

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
May 17 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPTIONS: Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Tameka Scott is defended by GGGM's Chloe Hamblin at Ganmain Sportsground on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith

CHLOE Hamblin was just one game in her first two years playing netball at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.