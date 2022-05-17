CHLOE Hamblin was just one game in her first two years playing netball at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
But the Lions are showing signs they're on the verge of a resurgence after improving to third on the ladder with a 53-32 home win over Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Sunday.
The win was built on flying start and allowed the Lions to move to a 3-2 record before they host Leeton-Whitton this Saturday.
Centre courter Hamblin said the vibe around the team is in a good space as they look to break back into the Riverina League finals.
"It's been a long time to finally get up the top few positions. I remember when I first started, we went two years and only won one game, so it's great to be in this position," she said.
"A lot of young guns have come up this year and just the positivity around the club is helping. We're just out there to play the best netball we can.
"We had a really strong start to the game on the weekend, and we hadn't beaten Gullie in a long time. They do have a new side so we went in not knowing too much about them."
Hamblin said new coach Courtney Menzies had provided a different perspective on their game style after returning to the club after a few seasons at Osborne.
"She's a younger coach and has brought some fresh eyes into the club," Hamblin said.
"She's brought some new players over and a new perspective on the game and how we play."
"Anna Sase and Eliza Walsh our young goal shooters have just stepped up every week and have been in our best players every week."
