The Daily Advertiser

Heat's stirring comeback falls just short against defending champions | Photos

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 17 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH ENCOUNTER: Wagga Heat's Cam McPherson is guarded by St George Red's Reece Craigie during Saturday's clash at Bolton Park. Picture: Les Smith

HE walked away positive after the performance, but Wagga Heat player-coach Zac Maloney admitted finishing the job would have been sweeter after his side was overrun late by St George Red at Bolton Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.