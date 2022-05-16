Ag College jump Waratahs after tight win

A fast start from Ag College has helped them down Waratahs in Southern Inland's women's competition.
Aggies scored the first two tries of the clash at Beres Ellwood Oval and despite Waratahs drawing close on a number of occasions they just couldn't reel in their rivals.
Waratahs trailed 15-12 at half-time and struggled to find consecutive tries to overcome their rivals to slip to their second loss their last three games after suffering a 27-24 loss.
Ag College assistant coach Sam Carwardine was pleased with how the side has bounced back from a heavy loss to CSU last month.
They've since thrashed Leeton before taking a tight win over Waratahs to move around their Wagga rivals and into third place on the ladder.
"We asked the girls to go out there and play really aggressively, just like they did against Leeton, and they really matched that," Carwardine said.
"We knew the 'Tahs were really skilled out wide but if our forwards were strong enough and we didn't let them spread it it would limit some of the damage. The girls really stepped up."
Meanwhile Wagga City kept pressure on the top four with a 37-7 win over Albury in the other game played across the round.
They are now four points behind Waratahs, and only six off second placed Griffith.
April Sharp crossed twice in the win as the Boiled Lollies brace for a bigger challenge up against the Blacks on Saturday.
Griffith are looking to hit back from their lone loss of the season so far while Albury and Leeton are both chasing their first win when they face off at Murrayfield.
Meanwhile Southern Inland will hold a girls showcase at Conolly Rugby Complex on Sunday.
Aimed to recognise 25 years of women's rugby in the region, an all girls gala day will be held featuring games under the under 13, 15 and 17s tackle sevens as well as the under 13s and 16s touch sevens.
There will also be ACT Brumbies Super W players in attendance with around 20 games to be played.
"It will be special to have all junior girls there, supported by the Brumbies Super W side, in what is specifically just a female day," Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
