The Daily Advertiser

Ag College jump Waratahs after tight win

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
May 16 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE LOOSE: Tarnayah Hinch breaks out of Sarah Wood's tackle attempt in Ag College's win over Waratahs at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith

A fast start from Ag College has helped them down Waratahs in Southern Inland's women's competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.