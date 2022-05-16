The Daily Advertiser

James Luff thrilled to be part of Country's tight win

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 16 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAREER HIGHLIGHT: James Luff celebrates after being part of Country's win over City at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.

He's helped Country to victory and now James Luff is looking to extend Gundagai's strong start to the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.