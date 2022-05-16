He's helped Country to victory and now James Luff is looking to extend Gundagai's strong start to the season.
Luff started at hooker and played around 65 minutes of Country's tight 36-34 win over City at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.
Luff was named in the Country team last year but was unable to take his place due to injury.
However it was more worth the wait.
"It was good fun, one of the most enjoyable games of football I've had in a long time," Luff said.
"It was one of the best calibre games I've played in a long time and playing with such a good calibre of player makes your job easier.
"As long as you're doing your job you've got good people around you to fill the void.
"It was a real enjoyable experience and to get the win was even better."
There was little between the two sides all day and in the end it was a charge down that proved to be the difference.
Illawarra-South Coast's Jake Brisbane, who was named player of the match, got a perfect bounce from his charge down effort to race away and score under the posts with three minutes remaining.
Dragons teammate Blair Grant then slotted the winning conversion.
Luff has now turned his focus to the top-of-the-table clash with Young at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
Gundagai have won both of their games so far this season, while the Cherrypickers made it four-from-four after holding off Tumut on Sunday.
The Tigers have had a stop-start season so far with good wins over Brothers and Tumut split by two byes.
Coming off another bye win this weekend, Luff is looking forward to being able to play some more consistent football.
"It's a big game so they will be up but we will be up as well off the break," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to getting back to play for Gundagai.
"It's been an absolute debacle (to start the season). We've played two games and we're four rounds in and it just doesn't help with your match fitness or getting a bit of consistency.
"We've got a new spine this year so really the biggest thing for us is getting games under our belts.
"Winning games at this time of year is important to an extent but it's moreso getting those combinations flowing.
"It's going to be a big game but it is only round five so it's not the be all and end or all but it will be good to see where we are at."
Meanwhile Kangaroos forward Brayden Sharrock and former Kangaroos coach Hayden Ashcroft were part of Country's 24-14 win over City in the NSW men's police game on Sunday.
Ashcroft was named as player of the year.
Brothers playmaker Gab Suckling was named best in the NSW women's police game, which Country won 14-0.
Suckling kicked two conversions and had a great game with her general kicking in a side that also featured CSU's Brittney Bedford.
However the Country under 18s outfit, featuring Tumut's Joe Roddy, fell to a 42-18 loss while former Group Nine referee Toby Popple scored a try in Country's narrow 30-26 loss to City in the wheelchair rugby league clash.
