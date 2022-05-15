The Daily Advertiser

No rain but Temora Dragons weather Thunder

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 15 2022 - 10:02am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kris Rands put in another big 80-minute performance for Temora in their win over Albury on Sunday.

Temora made it two wins on the trot in their belated start to the season after overcoming some heavy conditions and Albury at Nixon Park on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.