Temora made it two wins on the trot in their belated start to the season after overcoming some heavy conditions and Albury at Nixon Park on Sunday.
After a good win over Kangaroos to kick start their campaign last week, the Dragons put in another strong performance against the Thunder.
Advertisement
Captain-coach Josh McCrone was thrilled with the defensive efforts of the side to take a 22-4 win.
"The biggest positive for us is that we got the win," McCrone said.
"The conditions, while it wasn't raining, were heavy and our defence is what won us the game.
"We had a five-way rotation in the middle who played 80 minutes, which is pretty big in itself, that dominated the game enough for us."
READ MORE
McCrone was thrilled with the efforts up front from Kris Rands, Zach Starr, Hayden Lomax, Grant Hughes and Gavin Kite to help the Dragons come out on top.
Harrison Starr scored just before the break to give the Dragons a 10-0 lead.
However Albury were quick to get themselves back into the contest as Jackins Olam crossed within three minutes.
It was the one real slip up from the Dragons defence and McCrone was impressed by how quickly they got things back on track.
"The way we started the second half was not good enough and we were a bit soft for three minutes and they scored a try but it was really pleasing that it only took us those three minutes and everyone switched back on and we defended really well for the rest of the game," he said.
Bradon Taylor was quick to hit back for Temora before 17-year-old Jed Reardon was able to get over the line in his second game of first grade.
Older brother Billy missed the clash due to COVID but otherwise the Dragons got through the game unscathed.
Temora are looking to extend their winning run when they face Brothers, potentially for the Challenge Cup, at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Meanwhile Albury, who have one win to their credit, have a couple of weeks to work on things with their next game not until a clash with Kangaroos on June 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.