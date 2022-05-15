The Daily Advertiser

Brothers charge past Southcity late to bounce back

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 15 2022 - 10:16am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOT HIM: Liam Carey is brought down by Travis Smith as Brothers brought up their second win of the season against Southcity on Sunday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Brothers reeled off the last 20 points to ensure Southcity remains winless to start the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.