Brothers reeled off the last 20 points to ensure Southcity remains winless to start the season.
After suffering two big losses to start the season, the Bulls looked like making a real contest of their clash at Harris Park on Sunday.
Brothers scored the opening two tries, only for the Bulls to hit back quickly to level things.
However Brothers were able to score twice leading into half-time to give them back the momentum.
First Liam Carey scored after a big dummy from the returning Connor McCauley before David Oti went over in the corner to lead 20-10.
Southcity scored first in the second half as Clarrie Harris brought up a double but Brothers co-coach James Hay was pleased to see his side responded well in the second half to take a 40-14 win..
"A couple of individual players really saved us through some key moments," Hay said.
"We probably played a five out of 10 at best so there's definitely plenty to work on.
"We've got to get back to completing some sets to give us a chance to play some footy."
James Morgan was one who really turned the game in favour of Brothers with his good footwork out wide while Brody Rigg was influential in his first game back at the club.
While the game was still in the balance, Brothers really made Southcity pay late in the games as tries to former Bulls Maleke Morris and McCauley as well as Wilson Hamblin and Rigg put the result out of reach.
Hay was also impressed with the impact Will Roworth had coming off the bench especially after losing Ryan Fletcher (neck) and Jacob Crossley (illness) early in the clash.
After failing to win a game last season, it's been an up-and-down start to the season for Brothers with wins over Tumut and Southcity split between heavy losses to Gundagai and Young.
Hay is looking for some more consistency when they face unbeaten Temora, potentially for the Challenge Cup, at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"We knew the first three weeks were going to be a very tough start to the season but we got a win from those three and we're coming into a patch here against teams we have to beat as they are all pretty much four-point games as if we beat them we either jump them on the ladder or keep them down," he said.
They could have some more troops on board with Cade Price set to return along with Bas and Fletcher Blackett.
Meanwhile Southcity will be chasing their first win of the season when they face a Tumut outfit with just one victory to their credit at Twickenham on Sunday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
