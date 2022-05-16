Waratahs look to regroup after second loss

Waratahs are looking to use another bye to regroup with their season at a crossroads.
The Wagga side won their first three games, but have fallen short in their last two to sit in fourth place.
Wagga City proved far too good a fortnight ago before Ag College scored their first win over their rivals in seven years on Saturday.
After the 15-7 loss at Beres Ellwood Oval, coach Jonno Andreou hopes it can spark a good reaction from the side.
"It shows where we thought we were we are definitely not at," Andreou said.
"I'm not sure how to fix that but I still think we're top four.
"There was a little surprise from Ag College but it's good for the comp."
Andreou is looking to see more control from Waratahs after giving Ag College plenty of opportunities with some cheap turnovers.
However Andreou thought it was a better defensive effort than the one in their 45-10 loss to Wagga City the week earlier.
"I think we defended well and definitely defended better than we did last week," he said.
"Our ruck is still a bit slow helping us out in our attacking structure but they just wanted it more than we did.
"They had a heap of time with the ball and we were just scrambling all the time. The whole game we were scrambling all the time."
Waratahs next tackle Leeton, who face the threat of a fine from the Southern Inland board following their forfeits in both first and second grade to Tumut on the weekend, on May 28 before tackling CSU to complete the first half of the season.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
