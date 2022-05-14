A gritty effort has ensured Ag College ended their run of outs against Waratahs to win the COL Cup.
It had been seven years since the university side got the better of their Wagga rivals but delivered in front of a strong crowd to take the win in the game played in honour of the late Andy Stanham.
There was little between the two teams throughout the clash at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday but Ag College pushed hard late for a 15-7 win.
Coach Tom Lamond was thrilled with the team's performance.
"That's the best we've played all year," Lamond said. "At the start of the year our number one goal was to win the COL Cup and we've done that now.
"It was probably the most physical game we've had all year, the fastest game we've had all year and there was a fair bit of niggle with the Waratahs boys so it was great to beat him."
Nick Greenberg put Ag College in front early after scoring in the corner.
However Waratahs were quick to hit back after capitalising on a Ag College line out mistake close to their line as Nico Maclean crashed over.
A sideline conversion from Lachie Day put Waratahs in front only for Greenberg to score his second, after Ag College were able to create a massive overlap just before half-time to go into the break leading 10-5.
Waratahs struggled to build pressure in the second half but Ag College couldn't take advantage.
It wasn't until the final 10 minutes they put themselves out of reach.
Despite having Will Crawford held up, Aggies kept fighting and were able to capitalise on a turnover close to their line to seal the win as Max Gay crossed with two minutes left on the clock.
Ag College made it four wins on the trot, and ensured Waratahs suffered back-to-back losses.
Lamond is pleased with how the team is building into the season.
"Going four out of five is a huge thing," he said.
"That's four in a row after having (Wagga City) in round one and now we've got the week off before heading to Griffith. It will be a tough one and there will be a few sore bodies, and even more sore heads tomorrow, but the boys will be up for it."
Waratahs also have the bye next week before playing host to Leeton on May 28.
Coach Jonno Andreou is looking for his team to build more pressure but thought they improved defensively from last week's loss to Wagga City.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
