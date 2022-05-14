Wagga City overcomes scare from Albury

Albury closed within two points but Wagga City had the answers to extend their unbeaten run.
The Boiled Lollies have still not been beaten since the 2019 season after taking a 26-17 win at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
It was a bright start for the Boiled Lollies, who scored the opening two tries, but Albury got themselves back into the contest.
The Steamers provided plenty of headaches out wide, but coach James Beaufils was pleased with how Wagga City responded.
"It was competitive, tough and enjoyable," Beaufils said.
"They had some really impressive outside backs running some really good lines and really fronted up in attack."
Rory Sheard made a strong return after missing the last two games, and even scored a try in the win, while Beaufils was impressed with how Peter Little really steered the team around after they were put under plenty of pressure.
Wagga City also picked up a couple of injury concerns with Tom Blanch (knee) and Mikaera Smylie (groin) failing to finish the game.
Neither are expected to be right to face Griffith on Saturday.
The Blacks, who had the bye, have lost their last two but Beaufils expects they will rise for the challenge on their home turf.
"We're looking forward to it and it should be a good one," he said.
"At home they'll be nice and strong and will probably have their tail up after seeing we had a pretty close one."
Meanwhile Albury will be chasing their second win of the year when they host Leeton.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
