The Daily Advertiser

Wins set up clash of unbeaten sides

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 16 2022 - 8:12am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE ATTACK: Lucy Fulham fires out a pass as Brothers accounted for Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Brothers and Temora head into their big clash unbeaten after both cruised to victory on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.