Wins set up clash of unbeaten sides

Brothers and Temora head into their big clash unbeaten after both cruised to victory on Sunday.
The Wagga side added to their imposing record with a 26-4 win over Southcity at Harris Park while the Dragons, who welcomed back a host of stars, proved too strong for Albury.
Temora coach Courtney McCrone was pleased with the 26-6 win at Nixon Park but still knows there is plenty of room for improvement ahead of the big Brothers clash.
"We're going in with a bit of confidence but it is going to be very tough," McCrone said.
"It's been a while since we've beaten them but we will be working hard to try to make everything fluid."
Emily Perrot and Paige Amarant, who were among those missing from their big win over Kangaroos the week before, both crossed for doubles in Temora's win.
McCrone has been thrilled with the team's defensive pressure so far this season, believing it is the cornerstone of the side's success.
However she wants to clean up their attack as they look to get the better for Brothers for the first time since 2019.
"There are plenty of things to improve on as we're reaching for something a bit better," she said.
"Our kicking game will be really important."
Meanwhile Gundagai are on the board for 2022 after taking a 12-10 win over Junee at Anzac Park on Saturday.
In their return to the competition, Tumut secured back-to-back victories after a 22-18 win over Young.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
