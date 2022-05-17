The Daily Advertiser

Mater Dei to clash with defending champs TRAC in Tracey Gunson Shield final | Photos

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 18 2022 - 6:09am, first published May 17 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINAL BOUND: The Riverina Anglican College captain Sarah Croker (right) jostles with Kooringal High's Maddie Priest during Tuesday's Tracey Gunson Shield semi finals. Picture: Madeline Begley

THEY haven't won the Tracey Gunson Shield in four years and are facing the defending champions, but Mater Dei Catholic will go into next next week's final as favourites after a clinical 42-30 semi final win over Kildare Catholic College on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.