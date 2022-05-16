Brothers ready for new test in Challenge Cup

Brothers will become the second club to take on Temora for the Challenge Cup on Sunday.
The Dragons were drawn out as the initial holders in a new Group Nine incentive and have already held off Kangaroos to pocket their $1000.
Albury elected not to pay up on Sunday, before being beaten 22-4 at Nixon Park, however a Brothers outfit coming off a 40-14 win over Southcity have stepped up to the plate.
Co-coach James Hay admitted Brothers have been eyeing off the chance for a couple of weeks.
"We'e been watching results for the last couple of weeks knowing that Temora were starting with it," Hay said.
"If they were able to keep it we would have been four weeks in and ready to go.
"It's a good initiative by Group Nine and we're keen to get our hands on it."
Hay believes it adds more incentive to the clash with the unbeaten Dragons with the winner to take the $1000 Brothers have put up and take control of the cup.
After bringing their record to two wins and two losses after a big win over Southcity, he's confident the side will be up for the challenge.
"Everyone wants to play in big games and while finals are obviously the biggest games we play all year, but playing for money in country footy is not always easy to come by," Hay said.
"It adds another element to it and hopefully we can win it and keep it for a few weeks."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
