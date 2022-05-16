The Daily Advertiser

Lake Albert registered their third draw from the opening five rounds after 1-1 finish with South Wagga

MM
By Matt Malone
May 16 2022 - 5:00am
CHALLENGE: Lake Albert's Justin Curran and South Wagga's Muneam Suleiman compete for the ball in the Pascoe Cup game at Rawlings Park on Sunday. Pictures: Les Smith

LAKE Albert co-coach Chris Ayton believes the next month is a crucial period for the Sharks as they look to move into the Pascoe Cup top four.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

