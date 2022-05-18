East Wagga-Kooringal forward Caleb Wild will miss Saturday's clash against Charles Sturt University due to suspension.
Wild and the Hawks decided to accept a one-game suspension, with an early guilty plea, for a dangerous tackle on Coleambally's James Buchanan last weekend.
The tackle was graded as careless, high contact and medium impact.
Wild risked a two-game suspension if the club decided to challenge the report but took the early guilty plea.
It means Wild will be free to return for the Hawks' round eight clash against Barellan.
Meantime, Griffith accepted a reprimand for young gun Kahlan Spencer.
Spencer was reported for rough conduct during the final term of the Swans' loss to Turvey Park last Saturday.
Spencer's late shot on Ethan Weidemann was graded as intentional, contact to the body and low impact.
