East Wagga-Kooringal's Caleb Wild accepts one-game suspension for dangerous tackle

By Matt Malone
May 18 2022 - 7:15am
OUT: Caleb Wild will miss Saturday's clash against Charles Sturt University due to suspension.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

