Group Nine teams - round five

Sunday, Alfred Oval, 2.35pm
Young
1 Nic Hall, 2 Jake Veney, 3 Nick Cornish, 4 Tom Bush, 5 Boro Navori, 6 Tyler Cornish, 7 Mitch Cornish, 8 Aaron Slater, 9 Jesse Corcoran, 10 Jayke Hogan, 11 Josh Ayers, 12 Angus Smith , 13 Blake Hewitt, 14 Casey Wall, 17 Kyle Richens, 18 Harry Fitzpatrick, 19 Jake Walker, 20 Inoke Vunipola
Gundagai
1 Latrell Siegwalt, 2 Jack Lyons, 3 Jack Elphick, 4 Damian Willis, 5 Corey Wilson, 6 Nathan Rose, 7 Derek Hay, 8 Jake Elphick, 9 James Luff, 10 Afa Collins, 11 Tyron Gorman, 12 Royce Tout, 13 Luke Berkrey, 14 Zac Fairall, 17 Vincent Brown
Sunday, Twickenham. 2.35pm
Tumut
1 Mitch Ivill, 2 Josh Webb, 3 Brayden Draber, 4 Dean Bristow, 5 Tom Hickson, 6 Jacob Toppin, 7 Jordan Anderson, 8 Jack Dean, 9 Lachlan Bristow, 10 Jed Pearce, 11 Tom Jeffery, 12 Casey Lynch, 13 Adam Pearce, 14 Blake Maher, 15 Jordyn Maher, 16 Brodie Mirtschin
Southcity
1 Jesse Fitzhenry, 2 Jordan Baker, 3 Trey Charles, 4 Jaielin Miles, 5 Jarom Vakarewakobau, 6 Travis Smith, 7 Kyle McCarthy, 8 Dana Ratu, 9 Rogan Price, 10 Joel Tracey, 11 Brody Tracey, 12 Tim Hurst, 13 Rebel Price, 14 Jacob Levy, 51 Matthew Norris, 16 Brent Snowden
Sunday, Equex Centre, 2.35pm
Brothers
1 Edan Price, 2 David Oti, 3 James Morgan,4 Connor McCauley, 5 Mitch Bennett, 6 Troy Dargin, 7 Tyson McLachlan, 8 James Hay, 9 Brody Rigg, 10 Rhys Weldon, 11 Jacob Crossley, 12 Maleke Morris, 13 Liam Carey, 14 Wilson Hamblin, 15 Will Roworth
Temora
1 Hamish Starr, 2 Drew Robinson, 3 Bradon Taylor, 4 James Stewart, 5 Harrison Starr, 6 Jock Ward, 7 Josh McCrone, 8 Zach Starr, 9 Hayden Lomax, 10 Kris Rands, 11 Billy Reardon, 12 Tyler Madden, 13 Grant Hughes, 14 Gavin Kite, 15 Ryan Cain
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
