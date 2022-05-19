The Daily Advertiser

Group Nine teams - round five

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
May 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Smith returns for Young's top-of-the-table clash with Gundagai on Sunday.

Young v Gundagai

Sunday, Alfred Oval, 2.35pm

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.