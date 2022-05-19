Luke Berkrey returns as Gundagai look to extend their unbeaten start in the top-of-the-table clash with Young on Sunday.
Berkrey missed the win over Tumut due to COVID but will provide some much needed size for the Tigers for the clash at Alfred Oval.
"Young is going pretty good and we're always up for the challenge but they will certainly provide that," Berkrey said.
"Especially over there."
Vinny Brown will also play his first game since the 2017 grand final.
Berkrey believes it will be important inclusion as they look to control the big Young forward pack.
"We've got Vinny Brown coming off the bench which certainly adds a little bit more to our rotations, which will be good," he said.
"It's his first game of the year but he's been training well for the last couple of weeks.
"We wanted to get a few good sessions before we threw him into a game and now we feel like he's ready."
Berkrey believes the forward battle will be key after a stop-start beginning to the season.
As such they've put a big emphasis on defence with Young averaging more than 35 points so far this season.
Young have had four wins to start the season while Gundagai have won both their games so far split by byes.
Berkrey is unsure if that will help or hinder the Tigers on Sunday, but feels it will definitely benefit them come of the middle of the season.
"I don't really know, we'll obviously find out on Sunday, but I think it is a great thing that we're going to be nice and fresh through the middle part of the season while other sides have played four or five games straight already," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
