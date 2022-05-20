The Daily Advertiser

Max Burey to make Australian sevens debut

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated May 20 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
Max Burey, pictured playing in the Hardy Shield in 2016, will make his Australian sevens debut on Friday night.

Max Burey will be one of three Wagga products to line up for Australia in the World Series leg at Toulouse this weekend.

