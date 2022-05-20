Max Burey will be one of three Wagga products to line up for Australia in the World Series leg at Toulouse this weekend.
Burey will make his sevens debut after joining the program at the start of the year.
He featured in a warm-up series in Fiji last March and has been called up by coach John Manenti.
Burey is one of several changes to the team which claimed bronze in Vancouver last month with Wagga Crows junior Stu Dunbar returning to the line up alongside Ben Dowling.
Waratahs junior Corey Toole is also in the side after making an ultra impressive start to his sevens career.
Manenti is looking for Australia to continue their strong form this season.
"After a run of podium finishes, we are striving for consistency in performance and going deep into every tournament we play in," Manenti said.
"Toulouse sees us in a very challenging pool, first up we have USA before we bounce into Scotland and New Zealand - we will need to be at the top of our game to get through the pool stages.
"The team is reasonably well settled now, with just one new edition in Max Burey, who will debut for us. Max played in some practice matches in Fiji in March where he impressed before sustaining an injury.
"Max is another product of the Shute Shield and a battled hardened performer for Norths Rugby Club.
"We're really excited for this weekend and next week in London as a chance to perform and keep building towards the Commonwealth Games."
Australia will be looking to cement their position in the top three, drawn in Pool C.
They will open their tournament on Friday night against fourth-placed USA, who they have defeated in all three matches in the '21-22 World Series.
The game is at 9.06pm.
This will be followed by a clash with Scotland at 3.46am on Saturday morning.
Toole scored a double to give Australia a 19-7 win during their last match-up in Seville.
Their round stages finish with a blockbuster match-up with New Zealand on Saturday night.
The Australians stunned the All Black Sevens in Vancouver, eliminating them in the quarter-finals after a 19-12 victory on their series return.
Their clash is at 9.06pm with the finals to follow on Sunday and Monday.
All games across the tournament will be live on BeIN and Kayo Sports.
Meanwhile Australia's women's side are out to add to their impressive efforts so far this season.
The team, which features Batlow's Sharni Williams, sealed the World Series title with success in Canada.
It included a dramatic win over New Zealand in the final.
Australia has drawn South Africa, Fiji and USA in their pool.
They face South Africa at 6.36pm on Friday night before taking on Fiji at 2.06am and USA at 6:36am on Saturday night.
