Reddies look to back up surprise win

CSU are out to make sure they repeat the dose after a positive start to the season.
Reddies haven't played since getting the better of then ladder leaders Griffith a fortnight ago.
The surprise win was their second from their four games so far this season.
The 15-14 victory ensured the Ben Groat Cup finally returned to the club however co-coach Danny Edwards wants to make sure the club has reset ahead of a clash with Tumut at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
"We're looking to keep the positive rugby going," Edwards said.
"Tumut aren't going to be easy and they've got their first win of the season and will be looking to upset us down here.
"We will have to be on our game again as I don't think there are any easy wins this season."
CSU will be without Tyson Morgan for the clash but prop David Ah Lam and halfback Brett Flanagan make their return.
It will see Jordan Widders get another shot at fullback after impressing in the win over the Blacks.
Tumut got on the board when Leeton forfeited their clash at Jarrah Oval.
The Bulls won the scratch match played 101-0 so Edwards knows they will be up for the challenge.
Edwards wants to see a real emphasis on ball retention.
"I'm hoping we can improve on the game against Griffith and add another 15 points to our tally by playing some good, strong, positive rugby," he said.
"We have to get numbers around the ball early to not turn over the ball."
Meanwhile Griffith face a tough test against Wagga City as they look to hit back from consecutive losses.
They suffered their first defeat against Waratahs before going down to CSU.
However Blacks coach Chris McGregor was happy with how his side was taking shape.
"It is the first time that I have had my full squad available since the start of the season," McGregor said.
"We had some late withdrawals when we played Reddies with sickness, but we should all be 100 per cent fit and raring to go."
Albury hosts Leeton at Murrayfield to complete the round.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
