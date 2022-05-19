The Daily Advertiser

Temora's Will Reinhold gains exemption for AFL mid-season draft after strong start to time at Port Melbourne

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 19 2022 - 6:45am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOING PLACES: Will Reinhold celebrates a goal for Port Melbourne against Essendon in a VFL game last month. Picture: Getty Images

A STRONG start to his time in the Victorian Football League (VFL) has rocketed Temora's Will Reinhold into AFL mid-season draft calculations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.