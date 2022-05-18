WAGGA High produced one of the biggest boilovers in recent Carroll Cup history to deny defending champions The Riverina Anglican College a final berth at Robertson Oval on Wednesday.
Forward Crawford Wadley was the hero with five goals, and their back-line was also superb in the 7.2 (44) to 5.5 (35) win in the last pool clash, which TRAC had to win to book a spot against Kildare Catholic College in the decider.
Advertisement
Instead Mater Dei Catholic College, who were virtually resigned to their season being over after falling to Kildare in the first game on Wednesday night, will now play Kildare in Wednesday's final.
Wagga High hadn't won a game all year, and were coming off an 83-point loss to Mater Dei Catholic College just two nights earlier.
But they shocked TRAC with a gritty display, which was set up with a four-goals-to-two opening quarter.
A couple of nice goals from Tom Howard got TRAC within 16 at three quarter time after the lead blew out to nearly four goals, before another early in the last quarter reduced the deficit to ten.
But Wagga High's defence held firm to secure one of the best wins in their history.
"I couldn't be prouder of the boys. We understand how strong the private schools are, but we've got a great bunch of kids who brought intensity and they did it for most of their games," Wagga High coach Robert McLay said.
"That's what I'm really proud of. To give the year 12s a good win in their last Carroll Cup game is really special.
"It's good to see the big fella (Wadley) go well. He's looked likely through the Carroll Cup, but he really turned it on tonight for us."
While Wadley hit the scoreboard, Wagga High's back six held up superbly against a side with much more to play for.
"Our backline has been so solid all the way through, they've played unreal footy," McLay said.
"Our skipper Finn Hubbard, I can't give him enough praise. He's been pretty amazing."
Earlier, unbeaten Kildare's quest to win a first Carroll Cup since 2019 remained on track with a 6.10 (46) to 1.1 (7) win over Mater Dei.
Kildare kept Mater Dei scoreless after half-time and will start favourites to salute again in next week's decider.
But coach Ryan Price was wary of his side becoming complacent, repeating their manta in the post-match team address to be confident without being arrogant.
OTHER NEWS
Advertisement
"We've won all our round games but that means nothing going into the final. We're confident, but we're not getting ahead of ourselves just because we've beaten them before," he said.
WAGGA HIGH 4.1 5.1 7.2 7.2 (44) def TRAC 2.0 3.3 4.4 5.5 (35)
Goals: Wagga High: Crawford Wadley 5, Lachie Moore, Thomas Pumper; TRAC - Tom Howard 2, Henry Matear, Liam Burns, Jack Glanvill
Best: Wagga High - Crawford Wadley, Jordan Saffrey, Hugh Bent, Lucas Brett, Lachlan Moore, Finn Hubbard; TRAC - Liam Burns, Jack Glanvill, Harrison Brown, Tom Howard, Seb Hamblin
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE 2.0 3.3 4.4 6.10 (46) def MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE 0.1 1.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
Goals: Kildare - Campbell Mattingly 2, Tom Nimmo, Lochie Field, Nick Madden, Joe Morton; Mater Dei - Baxter Wallett
Advertisement
Best: Kildare - Koko Salim, Charlie Douglas, Hayden O'Connell, Tom Nejman, Pat Ryan, Ben Toohey; Mater Dei - Cody Reynoldson, Beau Edmunds, Charlie Schneider, Isaac Molloy, Bailey Hilton, Harry Hallcrof
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.