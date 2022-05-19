Will it be the third time's the charm for favourites in the Regional Championships Riverina Final?
Reinsman Jackson Painting sure hopes so.
The first two editions of the group one feature odds-on favourites couldn't come up with the goods.
This time around Rocknroll Runa heads into Friday's feature at Riverina Paceway as the $1.45 favourite.
He was a strong heat winner and is set to start from barrier three.
Painting was thrilled with his efforts to qualify.
"He raced really good the other night in the heat, we were super happy with his race," Painting said.
"He probably ducked in a little up the straight, which he can do in his runs, but he seems to do that when he has no horses around him.
"He just switches off a little bit but he got home in 26 and change. You can't get home much quicker than that and he did it with the plugs still in.
"He was actually jogging on the line so he's right where we need him to be."
However he knows all too well that favourite's tag carries little on the track.
Painting had the reins as Whereyabinboppin was sent out a $1.10 favourite in the inaugural running of the race won by Rocky Creed in 2020 but tired to finish fifth in an action packed affair.
Last year Forever Yin couldn't quite time his run right to finish a head away from Father Bob as the $1.85 popular elect.
Painting hopes it's finally his time to taste group one success.
"I've had plenty of cracks at them but just haven't had the luck in them yet," he said.
"It's what everyone in the game strives to do so if we could do it on Friday, especially on our home track with friends and family it would be sensational."
Rocknroll Runa is one of four horses Euroley trainer David Kennedy qualified for the $100,000 feature.
However most others have drawn poorly.
While Rocknroll Runa is set to start from three, Braedos Lad will start from the inside of the second row with Rod Coelli taking the reins, Babyitscold will be on the outside of the front row for Nathan Jack and Im So Needy should start from barrier five.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
