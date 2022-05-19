The Daily Advertiser

Jackson Painting chases group one breakthrough with Rocknroll Runa

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
May 19 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rocknroll Runa will go out as a short-priced favourite in the Regional Championships Riverina Final at Riverina Paceway on Friday.

Will it be the third time's the charm for favourites in the Regional Championships Riverina Final?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.