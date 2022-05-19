One alley not a big confidence booster for White

Trevor White has come up with barriers one and two in the Regional Championships Riverina Final but still isn't sure that's enough to taste group one success for the first time.
The Junee trainer lines up a three-pronged assault for the $100,000 feature with Defiant drawing one, stablemate Gracie Taltoa will line up alongside him if the emergency doesn't get a run while Western Style has come up with barrier 11.
While the one is a big asset for the second favourite, White isn't convinced it really suits Defiant.
"It's a bit of a tricky draw, we can't complain about it but it is a bit of a tricky draw for him," White said.
"He might get shuffled back along the fence that's all.
"He gets off pretty good but may not be able to hold a few from outside him."
Among those is $1.45 favourite Rocknroll Runa, who should start from three for Euroley combination David Kennedy and Jackson Painting.
He was able to dictate terms in front in his heat and White is concerned if there's no pressure on he'll prove too hard to run down.
"Jackson will be the worry if he gets to the front as he'll run a 32 quarter and then you can't beat him,"
"If he gets it easy he won't get beat but if they roll along solid it gives us a hope."
Defiant finished second behind Babyitscold in the first round of heats.
White elected not to go around in the second round last week with the four-year-old, but did with Gracie Taltoa and Western Style.
It's taken plenty of planning to get the three horses into the race but White is pleased with how all three are heading into Friday.
"They seem fit and that's all we can do - get them fit and hope for the best," he said.
He's pretty pleased to have been able to qualify all three for the group one.
"It's been pretty hard trying to get them all fit and it's something I probably won't do again," White said.
While Defiant leads White's charge, especially from the draw, he's pleased with how his other two races have come through the series.
"Gracie is a place chance, they've got her a long price ($51) but she's an honest little mare while Western Style is a pretty good horse but is probably going to be well back in the field that's all.
"They are all a chance with a bit of luck. That's the main thing."
It is the third running of the Regional Championships and there are plenty of family ties in the race.
White has given drives to his nephew Cameron Hart (Western Style) and niece Ashley Hart (Gracie Taltoa), Drew Kenna has had his licence upgraded and will take the drive on Barrett for his father Keith Kenna, Young father and son combination David and Blake Micallef qualified So Much Bettor while Painting takes the drive on Rocknroll Runa for his uncle while Painting's cousin Blake Jones is aboard another of Kennedy's quartet Im So Needy.
The group one feature will be run at 4.59pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
