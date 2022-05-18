The Daily Advertiser

Well-travelled jockey Jason Lyon will embark on a 4627 kilometre journey to ride at three race meetings across four days

MM
By Matt Malone
May 18 2022 - 7:00am
WELL TRAVELLED: Jason 'The Grasshopper' Lyon will travel more than 4600 kilometres in four days to ride at three different race meetings. Picture: Bryan Martin

Experienced Albury-based jockey Jason Lyon will travel just under 5000 kilometres to ride at three different meetings in the space of four days this week.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

