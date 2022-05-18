The Daily Advertiser

ON THE PACE: Kenna waits on licence for group one shot

Courtney Rees
Jackson Painting kick started a big week at Riverina Paceway with success aboard Whereyabintwistin on Tuesday night.

DREW Kenna is making a last ditch attempt to be free to drive Barrett in the Regional Championships Riverina Final on Friday.

