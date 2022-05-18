ON THE PACE: Kenna waits on licence for group one shot

DREW Kenna is making a last ditch attempt to be free to drive Barrett in the Regional Championships Riverina Final on Friday.
Kenna was the reins when Barrett qualified in last week's heats for father Keith Kenna but does not have an A grade licence.
He's reapplied for a licence upgrade.
"Drew has put a lot of horse in and really deserves his A grade licence," Keith Kenna said.
"If they look at his last 15 or 20 he's never been out of the money. I'm not sure what the problem is."
Barrett will start from barrier seven, which Kenna admitted has made a hard task even more difficult however he's looking forward to having his first group one runner.
The top two, and potentially the third horse across the line, will progress to the State Final at Menangle on Saturday to race in another group one worth $100,000.
It will be the last year the series will have group one status due to changes by Harness Racing Australia..
*****
FIRE Fox added to his strong run since moving to Australia for Leeton owner Michael Boots.
The three wins and a second in four starts since joining former Young trainer Jason Grimson with more success at Menangle on Saturday night.
He clocked a winning mile rate of 1:52.7.
It was almost a double for Boots with Miss Chantilly, who is trained by Ellen Bartley, finishing a short halfhead away from Not To Be Denied in the group three Golden Easter Egg later on the card.
Not To Be Denied, who is owned by Success Stud's Jackie Gibson made it seven wins from 12 starts as she clocked just outside the Australiasian three-year-old filly record with her mile rate of 1:50.1.
Tough Love went close to completing the NSW Trotters Oaks and NSW Trotters Derby double after finishing second to Harry Stamper in the Derby on Saturday night for former Temora horseman Rickie Alchin.
****
COMING off her first training win, Paige Bevan is chasing more success with Blissfulday at Redcliffe on Thursday.
The 19-year-old had driven 25 winners before but she brought up a special win at Leeton last week with the only horse she trains.
After a second at Menangle last month, Blissfulday was able to lead all of the way.
He has drawn barrier two with Bevan and partner Jonah Hutchinson both back in Queensland.
****
TIM Doherty scored his first win of the year at Wagga on Tuesday and then backed it in the following race.
Doherty had only had eight starts heading into the meeting but came away with a winning double.
First Funnily Enough won his first race since December before Kelvin Grove brought up her first win at start three while resuming.
****
WAGGA will host an eight-race card on Friday.
The first is at 1.33pm with the group one feature at 4.59pm.
Albury then races Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
