Long range plan with Rocknroll Runa works to perfection

Rocknroll Runa joins his mother as a group one winner after dominating the Regional Championship Riverina Final on Friday.
In doing so he provided Jackson Painting with his first group one success as a driver.
Painting has had a number of missed opportunities, including in the inaugural running of the series two years ago.
It made the success at Riverina Paceway all the more sweet.
"It's awesome," Painting said.
"Everything went to plan. It was perfect really. You never know in these group one races with good money on offer what people are going to do but the race panned out perfect and he went super."
Rocknroll Runa was sent out a $1.45 favourite and was able to find the early lead from barrier four.
Painting was already confident heading into the race but thought finding the fence early only added to his chances.
"When we got that easy lead time I was super happy and thought if we could just keep rolling quicker and quicker to try to break their hearts," he said.
"I had a bit of a look at the 500 and 600 and a few were off the bit. I was just hoping he would keep kicking, which I was pretty confident he would.
"He had a bit of a baulk at the big screen, I don't know if he didn't like me in these pink pants, but had a look at something.
"Once he straightened back up and crossed that line it was a bit of a relief as you don't want that happening 50 metres from the post.
"Once we pulled up down that back straight you couldn't wipe the smile off my face."
Rocknroll Runa went on to down Defiant by 6.7 metres in a mile rate of 1:54.2
Painting welcomed daughter Millie into the world last week and she was on track for the biggest win of his career.
"It's been a super couple of weeks and maybe Millie might be my lucky charm," he said. "I might have to bring her to more."
Rocknroll Runa won eight of his 12 starts as a two-year-old but trainer David Kennedy, who is Painting's uncle, elected to forgo his three-year-old season with an eye on this group one and the Riverina Championships last month, where he finished fourth.
Kennedy was thrilled the plan paid off.
"More than 12 months ago we were thinking about it, holding our breath until today but it was good to see a plan together," Kennedy said.
"I thought we had an opportunity with these group ones races and that we would be chasing our tail trying to win it as a three-year-old.
"We're very lucky to have a race like this on our back door and it makes a big difference. We're not travelling to Sydney but we're winning it here."
Shes A Runa won the NSW Oaks and now her first foal Rocknroll Runa has added to the group one pedigree.
Younger half-sister Shes A Caribbean was also a winner on Friday.
However Kennedy isn't sure if she will follow the same path.
"She did go good today but I haven't thought that far ahead," he said.
"She is a nice filly too."
For now Kennedy is looking to win another group one with Rocknroll Runa who has qualified for the State Final at Menangle next Saturday alongside Defiant.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
