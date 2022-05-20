The Daily Advertiser

Long range plan with Rocknroll Runa works to perfection

Courtney Rees
Updated May 20 2022 - 9:09am, first published 9:00am
GROUP ONE GLORY:Jackson Painting celebrates as Rocknroll Runa take out the Regional Championships Riverina Final on Friday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Rocknroll Runa joins his mother as a group one winner after dominating the Regional Championship Riverina Final on Friday.

