GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong's blistering start to the season shows no signs of slowing down after they disposed of Leeton-Whitton at Ganmain Sportsground on Saturday.
The winless Crows tried valiantly but were ultimately outclassed by the unbeaten ladder leaders, with Matt Hamblin kicking six goals in the 19.16 (130) to 7.3 (45) win.
Advertisement
The Lions kicked 12 goals in the first half alone and only accurate kicking at goal from Leeton-Whitton, who nailed 5.0 before half-time, kept them remotely within striking distance.
Ganmain-Grong-Grong-Matong has now won six straight to start the season, and still have a few players to return from injury.
OTHER NEWS
Coach Sam Martyn missed the win over the Crows, as did forward-ruck Daniel Foley (hamstring) and Michael Rothnie (work commitments).
The Lions face a more difficult assignment when they travel to Maher Oval to take on Turvey Park next Saturday.
GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG 6.3 12.7 15.12 19.16 (130) def LEETON-WHITTON 2.0 5.0 6.2 7.3 (45)
Goals: GGGM - Matt Hamblin 6, George Alexander 3, Ben Walsh 3, Kai Watts 3, Jack McCaig 2, Jacob Olsson, Connor Krebser; Leeton-Whitton - Logan Mahalm 2, Nathan Ryan 2, Tom Groves, Brad Boots, one goal not supplied
Best: GGGM - Jesse Lander, Matthew Hamblin, Mitch Taylor, Ben Walsh, Connor Krebser, Luke Walsh; Leeton-Whitton - Thomas Meline, Bryce Ogarey, Mason Dryburgh, Hayden Mahalm, Dillan Mcgillivray, Bradley Boots
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.