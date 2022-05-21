The Daily Advertiser

GGGM improve winning start to six with win over Leeton-Whitton

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 21 2022 - 10:37am, first published 10:30am
SIX OF THE BEST: Matt Hamblin kicked six goals in GGGM's win over Leeton-Whitton.

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong's blistering start to the season shows no signs of slowing down after they disposed of Leeton-Whitton at Ganmain Sportsground on Saturday.

