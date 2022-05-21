Live coverage: May 21-22 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In the Riverina League Wagga Tigers are chasing their first win against Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong head to Leeton and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes while on Sunday Coolamon takes on Turvey Park.
Advertisement
It's another strong round in the Farrer League with ladder leaders Marrar taking on Northern Jets, Temora and Barellan are both looking to bounce back after slip ups last week while North Wagga hosts Coleambally while East Wagga-Kooringal play Charles Sturt University.
Griffith are looking to strike back after consecutive losses when they host unbeaten Wagga City while CSU are chasing two on the bounce against Tumut while Leeton travels to Albury.
It's another all Sunday round of Group Nine with plenty of action coming your first. Not only is there the top-of-the-table clash between Young and Gundagai but Brothers and Temora are playing off for the Challenge Cup while Tumut and Southcity are on the hunt for a much-needed win.
Follow all the action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.