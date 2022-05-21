East Wagga-Kooringal celebrated a somewhat ordinary win with a couple of the club's extraordinary contributors on Saturday.
The Hawks took a little while to get going but a big third quarter proved enough to help them to a 24-point win over Charles Sturt University at Gumly Oval, 8.11 (59) to 5.5 (35).
EWK full-forward Jarrad Boumann had his radar off but had no trouble finding the footy, finishing with 4.6 in a dominant display in attack.
But it was being able to celebrate the win with life member Toni Hull, who tossed the coin before the game, and loyal servant Alex McDonald, both who have experienced ill health, that made Saturday's victory a memorable occasion for the Hawks.
"What made the win more special was having both Alex and Toni present," EWK coach Matt Hard said.
"It meant the world to us. It made it a special day."
Hard said he was simply happy to come away with the four points after a tough day at the office.
"To their credit, they turned up and had a real crack, which is good," he said.
"We turned the footy over a bit and didn't quite have the work rate that they did. We came out (after half-time) and lifted and found a bit.
"With the evenness of the comp, we put the four points in the bank and look towards next week."
Luke Cuthbert continued his good form with another strong display, winning plenty of contested footy, while Kyle North-Flanagan produced another big game in the ruck.
Max Findlay and Jacob Collingridge were CSU's best.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 8.11 (59)
CSU Bushpigs 5.5 (35)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 4, R.Bourne 2, J.Turner 1, B.Argus 1; CSU Bushpigs: J.Collingridge 2, L.Moore 1, B.Browning 1, H.Wakefield 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: L.Cuthbert, R.Bourne, J.Turner, K.North-flanagan, J.Cooper, N.Curran; CSU Bushpigs: M.Findlay, J.Collingridge, J.McCulloch, C.Watt, L.Moore, D.Rogers
