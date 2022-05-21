The Daily Advertiser

Tumut hold on to take out thriller against CSU

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 21 2022 - 9:42am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG HIT: Connor Swann is tackled by Aisea Lokotui Taukinukufili during Tumut's tight win over CSU at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

CSU scored more tries but it was Tumut who held on to deny Reddies back-to-back victories.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.