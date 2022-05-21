Tumut hold on to take out thriller against CSU

CSU scored more tries but it was Tumut who held on to deny Reddies back-to-back victories.
In the end goal kicking was the difference in a tight clash at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday with Tate O'Donovan's two penalties and a conversion enough to make up for one less try in the 18-15 win.
After receiving a foreit from Leeton last week, and winning the subsequent scratch match, Tumut coach Ray Wells believes they're really building into the season after a slow start.
"We hung in tight, even with a man sent off, and the guys stuck together, which is pleasing," Wells said.
"Now we've got some combinations going."
CSU had most of the ball and the early territory but it was Tumut who opened the scoring as Aidan Thomas broke out of a number of tackle attempts.
Reddies were quick to respond as Ratu Josefa Ralima capitalised on some good work from Jordan Widders to cut the margin to two.
Tumut took a 7-5 lead into half-time and they were quick to add to their advantage as Vincent Wise crossed in the corner just minutes into the second stanza.
O'Donovan then booted his first penalty goal only for Reddies to strike back as Widders kicked for himself to score.
CSU blew a couple of good chances to level things and then struggled to captialise on Sam Cava being handed the first of his two yellow cards.
Instead O'Donovan extended Tumut's advantage.
Wells was pleased with how his side responded to being a man down.
"I'm a great believer that offence is the best form of defence and if we're confident we can hold the ball why not have a go," he said.
Liam Krautz got Reddies within striking distance as he scored in the corner but despite having an extra man again late CSU couldn't find the winner.
Instead co-coach Danny Edwards was left to rue their lack of polish after creating a number of opportunities throughout the game.
"I just don't think we are treating the ball good enough, we're just expecting to score off every play and just have to go back and do the basics and then the tries will come," Edwards said.
Now Wells is looking to keep building but he knows this will be much harder after the bye with a clash against unbeaten Wagga City on the horizon.
Meanwhile CSU tackle Albury on Saturday after the Steamers received a forfeit from the Phantoms.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
