Wagga City adds to streak with tight win over Griffith

Wagga City extended their unbeaten run but it wasn't without a fight.
The Boiled Lollies were never behind at Exies Oval on Saturday, but struggled to pull away from Griffith.
Advertisement
Noa Rabici gave Wagga City the early advantage but they were kept tryless in the second stanza.
Coach James Beaufils was far from impressed with their 17-10 victory.
"We keep getting the win but we're not really firing," Beaufils said. "We've got a lot of players away or injured but we just need some continuity."
READ MORE
Rabici crossed in the opening minutes before the Blacks got on the board with a penalty goal.
Steven Tracey added to Wagga City's advantage as he scored a chip-and-chase try after 27 minutes.
After trailing 14-3 at half-time, Griffith quickly closed the gap Reni Kirirua crossed nine minutes after the break.
However Tracey gave Wagga City some breathing space with a penalty goal and despite a number of good opportunities the Blacks couldn't find their way over again.
While Beaufils knows Wagga City can be so much better he was pleased with the impact Rhys Cummins had another coming into halfback for the unavailable Sam Trood as well as former Tumut player Jesse Bellchambers.
After winning their first three games, the Blacks have now dropped three straight but remain in second spot.
They will be looking to turn things around when they host third placed Ag College on Saturday while Wagga City have the week off before tackling Tumut.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.