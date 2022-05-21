Saturday scoreboard, May 21

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 15.8 (98) d Narrandera 10.8 (68)
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 16.9 (105) d Wagga Tigers 7.7 (49)
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 19.16 (130) d Leeton-Whitton 7.3 (45)
East Wagga-Kooringal 8.11 (59) d Charles Sturt University 5.5 (35)
Marrar 8.15 (63) d Northern Jets 8.6 (54)
Barellan 10.11 (71) d Temora 10.7 (67)
North Wagga 12.20 (92) d Coleambally 2.4 (16)
Holbrook 15.14 (104) d Henty 7.6 (48)
Osborne 25.15 (165) d Billabong Crows 1.2 (8)
Culcairn 9.8 (62) d Jindera 9.5 (59)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 11.10 (76) d CDHBU 4.8 (32)
Howlong 19.18 (132) d Murray Magpies 4.8 (32)
Brock/Burrum 28.20 (188) d Lockhart 4.5 (29)
Tumut 18 d CSU 15
Wagga City 17 d Griffith 10
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
