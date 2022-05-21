The Daily Advertiser

Saturday scoreboard, May 21

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
May 21 2022 - 8:00am
LOOKING FOR OPTIONS: Ben Cleaver tries to get a handball away under pressure from Robert Krause.

Riverina League

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 15.8 (98) d Narrandera 10.8 (68)

