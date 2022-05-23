The Daily Advertiser

Emma Clements hat-trick helps Albury to first win

By Steve Tervet
Updated May 23 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:30am
OFF AND RUNNING: Emma Clements races clear in Albury's win against Leeton on Saturday. Picture: Ash Smith

Three tries from Emma Clements helped Albury to their first win of the season on Saturday.

