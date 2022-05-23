Leeton's future being monitored after second round of forfeits

Southern Inland are trying to support Leeton through another difficult period for the club but a third forfeit this season could lead to bigger consequences.
The Phantoms forfeited both their first and second grade clashes for the second straight week.
A third would see the club's future put in the hands of the Southern Inland board.
A mix of illness, injuries and work commitments were the reasons given by the club after taking limited numbers to Tumut a fortnight ago before forfeiting again ahead of their trip to Murrayfield to tackle Albury on Saturday.
Southern Inland president Warwick Grant admitted it is a concerning situation.
"We are not pleased they are going through these problems, but they are not the only club," Grant said.
"It's for discussion with the board just to see where they are at but I've been speaking to (Leeton president) Ian Pascoe and he assures me is it just a bump in the road at the moment.
"Because they are away games people can't get away all day from work, they've had people sick and injured and it has all come to a head in the last couple of weeks."
The draw certainly hasn't been in their favour with the club facing their two longest road trips in consecutive weeks.
Leeton are on the road again on Saturday when they take on Waratahs at Conolly Rugby Complex and Grant is hopeful the club can start to get things back on track.
"We are crossing our fingers that things will come good for them and they will be able to continue the season," he said.
"They made a big call this year going up to first grade again and they had been going alright but the last couple of weeks have just had an accumulation of factors that are causing the forfeits."
The club only played third grade last season, and did not take the field in the COVID shortened 2020 season.
They are yet to win a game in any of their three grades, although their women's side did travel to Albury on Saturday to go down 22-0 to the previously winless Steamers.
The Phantoms went within one point of CSU to mark their return to first grade in round one before losses to the top three sides Griffith, Wagga City and Ag College leading into the two forfeits.
The Boiled Lollies scored a 103-7 win on April 23 and the Phantoms have only played once since, another heavy loss to third-placed Ag College.
However after Saturday's clash with Waratahs, they will only play more away games in the second half of the season, with one of those at neighbouring Griffith.
