TWO out of three Riverina pacers have come up with perfect draws in Saturday night's group one $100,000 TAB Regional Championships State Final (2300m) at Menangle.
Impressive Riverina regional winner Rocknroll Runa has drawn in gate two for Euroley trainer David Kennedy and driver Jackson Painting.
Advertisement
Fresh from a group one win at Riverina Paceway last Friday, Rocknroll Runa has again drawn to get the gun run and will give Painting options from the low draw.
The Trevor White-trained Defiant, who ran second behind Rocknroll Runa in last week's Riverina final, has again come up with the coveted barrier one.
Barrett, trained by Keith Kenna at Narrandera, is drawn gate eight but should come in a couple after scratchings.
Rocknroll Runa is the $2.90 second elect with TAB, behind Menangle winner Lets Get Rockin at $2.20.
Peter McRae will drive Defiant ($31) and Drew Kenna is aboard Barrett ($71).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.