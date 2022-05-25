The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

East Wagga-Kooringal to weigh up a second clearance request from Corey McCarthy to return to Holbrook

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 26 2022 - 12:03am, first published May 25 2022 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE MOVE: Corey McCarthy in action for East Wagga-Kooringal in the opening round against Marrar. Picture: Les Smith

East Wagga-Kooringal look set to lose speedster Corey McCarthy after he requested a clearance back to Holbrook.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.