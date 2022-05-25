East Wagga-Kooringal look set to lose speedster Corey McCarthy after he requested a clearance back to Holbrook.
McCarthy requested the clearance last week and did not play in the Hawks' win over Charles Sturt University last Saturday.
The first clearance was knocked back by EWK on Monday before a second was lodged immediately afterwards.
McCarthy joined EWK this year and has been named in the Hawks best in three of their first five games, including his last two.
It is understood McCarthy recently lost his driver's licence and has used that as the reason to break his contract with the Hawks.
EWK coach Matt Hard can sympathise with McCarthy's situation but revealed the club wants to explore all options before granting him a clearance.
"He's obviously a contracted player, we know he's lost his licence and we think that's the main reasoning. Obviously living in Holbrook and working in Holbrook," Hard said.
"The board's meeting soon and are going to have a yarn about it and they'll work out the best thing to do.
"We want to look after Corey's wellbeing. We get all that. But he's a contracted player so we just want to make sure that we've exhausted all options for Corey to come back."
The clearance does not require action until Sunday but Hard suggested the Hawks will look to make a decision before the weekend.
Holbrook are at home to CDHBU in the Hume League on Saturday, while the Hawks travel to take on third-placed Barellan.
McCarthy has family at EWK but both brothers are out injured at the moment.
Kieran McCarthy, who has spent the past two seasons at the Hawks, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the round two win over Temora and is out for the season.
Dan McCarthy, who has only managed six games over the past two seasons at EWK, is also currently sidelined with a hamstring strain.
The Hawks depth is being seriously tested early in the season with star recruit Nico Sedgwick also out and not expected back until late in the year at best.
