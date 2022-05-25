The Daily Advertiser

Perryman capitalising on more space in potent Demons forward line

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 25 2022 - 6:35am, first published 6:30am
IN FORM: Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Ed Perryman is relishing the extra space being created by some key forward recruits. Picture: Les Smith

COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park small forward Ed Perryman had to play above his weight last year, but he's relishing being the third or fourth wheel in the Demons' revamped forward line.

