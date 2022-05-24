COOLAMON coach Jordan Barrett hopes Sunday's crucial win over Turvey Park is the match which kickstarts their season after a dominant second quarter set up a 65-29 victory.
Heading into the clash with just one win from four matches, the Hoppers outscored the visitors by 19 goals in the second term to move into fifth spot on percentage.
Barrett, in her first year as Hoppers coach, said their start to the year had been disrupted by an inconsistent team line-up, but is hopeful for more stability in the second half of the campaign.
"We've had a lot of girls out sick the last couple of months, we've been hit pretty hard, so it's great to have a full squad this week," Barrett said.
"We weren't going in with many expectations but we just wanted to work on the things w were focusing on at training.
"In the second quarter we came out firing. We just focused on the little things, slowing it down and second efforts.
"I said to the girls on Thursday night (at training) we need this for confidence and to get back to 2-3."
Barrett said the players who have stepped up to seniors when required have performed admirably.
"We've had the likes of Georgia Beard and Bree Frazier play up. They've been outstanding when they have stepped up, and I couldn't have asked any more of them," she said.
"There's a lot of girls who do shift work, or have been away or have had COVID. The team is rebuilding and we're looking forward to that."
Coolamon faces another important match against Leeton-Whitton this Saturday, with the Crows also sitting on 2-3 and only behind the Hoppers on percentage.
"This weekend against Leeton we're hoping to come out like we did against Turvey. We're missing a couple of girls this week, so hopefully we can come through again," Barrett said.
In other matches last week Wagga Tigers proved far too strong for Collingullie-Glenfield Park 64-28 to move to outright fourth on the ladder with a 3-2 record.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
