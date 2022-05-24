The Daily Advertiser

Hoppers back in top five after crucial win over Bulldogs | Photos

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 24 2022 - 2:15am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG WIN: Coolamon's Molly Sloan looks to make a pass during Sunday's clash with Turvey Park at Kindra Park. Picture: Les Smith

COOLAMON coach Jordan Barrett hopes Sunday's crucial win over Turvey Park is the match which kickstarts their season after a dominant second quarter set up a 65-29 victory.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.