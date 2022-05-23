Southern Inland's all girls gala day was a big hit at Conolly Rugby Complex on Sunday.
Plans to celebrate 25 years since the introduction of women's rugby in the region were met by strong numbers, and clear skies.
There were 22 teams involved in under the under 13, 15 and 17s tackle sevens as well as the under 13s and 16s touch sevens.
Southern Inland development officer Rhianna Burke was thrilled with how the day panned out.
"It was a good day with lots of good footy played," Burke said.
"Some teams don't have heaps of numbers currently so it was really good that teams could work together to make a game and play different clubs."
There were plenty of Brumbies Super W players on hand to make the day extra special including Wallaroos Siokapesi Palu and Michaela Leonard and Fijian international Talei Wilson.
Burke hopes their presence, as well as a couple of Wagga's Super W players, can help inspire the next generation of young talent.
"A few of the girls are currently going for Country Brumbies rep squads so there are lots of female development opportunities at the moment for these girls," she said.
While there are plenty of opportunities for girls to play across Southern Inland's junior season, Burke believes having everyone come together was a great experience.
"These days are really good for recruitment of teams to the senior clubs and it is also just really good to bring everyone together to all play together," she said.
"There's some pretty good footy at the moment so it was nice to see it all happen."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
