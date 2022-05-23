The Daily Advertiser

Girls just wanna have fun in the sun at gala day

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 24 2022 - 1:18am, first published May 23 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FANCY FOOTWORK: Rhani Meriton puts in a kick under pressure from Jacinta Shaw in the under 17s game between Wagga Crows and Albury during the all girls gala day on Sunday. Picture: Les Smith

Southern Inland's all girls gala day was a big hit at Conolly Rugby Complex on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.