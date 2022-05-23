Tumut's Cava bound for judiciary

Samuela Cava will front the Southern Inland judiciary on Wednesday night after two yellow card offences in Tumut's win over CSU on Saturday.
Cava as first given his marching orders for repeated high tackles before receiving another late for coming in from the side of the ruck.
Advertisement
Both incidents were in the second half of their 18-15 win.
Two yellow cards usually carries a minimum of a one-week penalty.
It means Cava is expected to miss Tumut's big clash with Wagga City next week.
The Bulls have the bye this week.
However Cava was already sitting on two yellow cards heading into the round seven clash.
A third yellow for the season is an automatic one-week ban and that will be weighed up by the judiciary.
Tumut are drawn to tackle Waratahs after the June long weekend bye, a game which starts the second half of the season.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.