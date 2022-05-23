The Daily Advertiser

Tumut's Cava bound for judiciary

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 23 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuela Cava after the incident that resulted in his second yellow card on Saturday.

Samuela Cava will front the Southern Inland judiciary on Wednesday night after two yellow card offences in Tumut's win over CSU on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.