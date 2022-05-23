The Daily Advertiser

Barellan's Jack Hillman faces suspension for tackle that injured Temora's Rob Grant

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 23 2022 - 5:54am, first published 2:30am
Barellan's Jack Hillman.

Barellan footballer Jack Hillman is facing a stint on the sidelines for a dangerous tackle.

