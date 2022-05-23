Barellan footballer Jack Hillman is facing a stint on the sidelines for a dangerous tackle.
Hillman was reported for a tackle that resulted in Temora's Rob Grant being stretchered off and taken to hospital.
The incident occurred during the third quarter of Barellan's three-point win over Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday.
The tackle was graded as careless, high contact and high impact. It results in a three-game suspension but Hillman can accept two games with an early guilty plea.
Grant is expected to miss Saturday's clash with Northern Jets as a result.
Barellan have a crucial three-week period ahead with games against East Wagga-Kooringal, North Wagga and The Rock-Yerong Creek coming up.
Meantime, Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Harry Radley and Wagga Tigers' Cooper Pavitt were issued with warnings after being reported for striking in the Riverina League game at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
The pair were both reported for striking in an off-the-ball incident in the second term of Collingullie-GP's win over Tigers.
The AFL NSW-ACT match review panel deemed the incident minor and did not meet the minimum grading so both players were issued a warning.
