THEY ended a title drought last year, but The Riverina Anglican College skipper Sarah Croker insists they're just as motivated to build on their maiden title in Tuesday's Tracey Gunson Shield final against Mater Dei Catholic College.
Mater Dei should enter the decider confident in their chances of securing their first title since 2018 after dominating the qualifying games, including a 38-26 win over TRAC.
The battle between defender Croker, and rival Mater Dei captain and goal attack Abbey Reinhold, will be one of the pivotal match-ups.
Reinhold has forged a superb combination with NSW training squad player Ava Moller in the shooting circle, but TRAC have height and agility in defence with Croker, Claudia Wheatley and Rio Weidemann.
Reinhold said retaining most of the side from last year, as well as adding other quality talent like year ten student Moller, has helped.
"We only had two year 12s last year, we're basically the same side," she said.
"We finished third last year, so to get a win would be pretty exciting. TRAC's very athletic and fast, it's going to be a good game.
"We have to work well together, stay positive and have a good crack."
Croker said while there may be slightly less nerves than last year, when they were shooting for a maiden title, the fire's still there to go back-to-back.
"It was a little bit (stressful last year), but now there's the pressure of keeping it. Especially for us year 12 girls who want to end on a positive," she said.
"Hopefully I can keep the girls positive and stick together to try and lock their stronger players down."
TRAC coach Meg Johnson said relentless pressure up the entire court was their best chance of unsettling a Mater Dei side full of representative players.
"They're talented from end to end and consistent. They've played four solid quarters all the way through, and it's something we haven't done yet," Johnson said.
"It's just about consistent pressure and making sure they (Moller and Reinhold) don't move off their players and create too many opportunities.
"That needs to come from the keeper all the way through. Our girls are agile in the circle and very fit, I think we can match them."
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
