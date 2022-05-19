The Daily Advertiser

Barellan coach Alex Lawder is confident the Two Blues' have the maturity to avoid slipping back to old ways

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 20 2022 - 2:21am, first published May 19 2022 - 11:00pm
ON THE REBOUND: Barellan coach Alex Lawder leads Marrar's Billy Toy to the ball last Saturday. Picture: Barellan Two Blues

BARELLAN coach Alex Lawder is confident the Two Blues can bounce back quickly to ensure they don't slip into old habits.

