The Daily Advertiser

GGGM captain says Gullie 'picked us apart a bit' in Lions comeback victory

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
May 19 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WARY: GGGM skipper Ben Walsh said the comeback win over Collingullie-Glenfield Park highlighted some areas to work on.

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong captain Ben Walsh says Sunday's comeback win over Collingullie-Glenfield Park was a timely indicator of what they need to improve after admitting the Demons "picked us apart a bit".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.