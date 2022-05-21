Barellan consolidated their position inside the Farrer League top three with a three-point win over Temora on Saturday.
The Two Blues trailed by three goals at half-time but rallied after the break for an important win, 10.11 (71) to 10.7 (67) at Nixon Park.
It was an immediate response from Barellan after their first loss of the season last week to Marrar and showed a newfound maturity from the Farrer League's big improvers.
Barellan coach Alex Lawder was proud of the win and the way his team were able to readjust at half-time.
"Last week against Marrar was a good learning curve," Lawder said.
"Even going back another game against the Jets, we were able to adjust and see how they wanted to play footy and we were able to tinker with things. We saw that again against Marrar and weren't able to adjust. But then today, using the Marrar game to advantage, to come out in that third quarter and put it into fruition is the most positive thing.
"I'm proud we were able to come back. We're ticking boxes, we're challenging ourselves, we're adjusting to different things. I'm very proud."
Barellan got off to a strong start away from home and led by nine points at the opening break.
Four unanswered goals from Temora in the second term helped them open up an 18-point half-time lead, and the Kangaroos remained three points in front at the final change.
Lawder revealed the inspiration at three-quarter-time was injured Two Blues player Mick Lovett, who found out on Friday he requires a knee reconstruction.
"Mick Lovett found out on Friday he has a full ACL tear and he came over to the huddle at three quarter time so I made a point of sometimes how quickly footy can be taken away from you," an emotional Lawder said.
"We had a chance to have a red hot crack and come away with the win. Especially for a bloke that's well loved by everyone and came out to watch, so it was pretty special in that regard.
"We sung the song with him again, it was good."
Ben Cleaver dominated in the midfield for Barellan and was a standout for the victors. Speedy wingmen Hugh McKenzie and Dean Schmetzer helped break the game open, while Riley Irvin was strong in the ruck.
Dwayne Campbell also impressed for Barellan in his senior debut.
Tim McAuley made a big impact for Temora and was again outstanding, while Jack Cullen worked hard up forward and presented strongly.
The win keeps Barellan in third spot and opens up a six-point gap on the fourth-placed Kangaroos.
Full-time
Barellan Two Blues Seniors 4.3 4.4 7.9 10.11 (71)
Temora Kangaroos Seniors 3.0 7.4 8.6 10.7 (67)
GOALS: Barellan Two Blues: J.Mccabe 1, S.Ellis 1, R.Irvin 1, D.Campbell 1, M.Fiore 1, B.Cleaver 1, H.McKenzie 1, D.Schmetzer 1, J.Hillman 1, M.Irvin 1; Temora Kangaroos: J.Morton 3, R.Krause 2, T.McAuley 2, B.Moye 1, D.Leary 1, N.Stimson 1.
