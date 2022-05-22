SOME Jerry Maslin magic inspired Coolamon to an important 19-point win over Turvey Park on Sunday.
The Hoppers came to life with a six-goal third term to take control of the contest on their way to a 14.7 (91) to 11.6 (72) win at Kindra Park.
It was a seesawing affair early as two late goals right before half-time helped Coolamon to a four-point lead at the main break.
With the game well and truly up for grabs, it was the Hoppers who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and made it their own. Maslin kicked three goals for the quarter, on the back of some exceptional marking, to capitalise on Coolamon taking control in the midfield and across half-back.
Down by 33 points at three-quarter-time, Turvey Park did finish the better but a couple of ill-disciplined acts cost them any chance of giving the Hoppers a serious scare.
Maslin shook an early tag to finish with five goals in a match-winning display, while Josh Buchanan was the foundation for plenty of counter attacks from defence.
It was Coolamon's third straight win and co-coach Mark Carroll loved the way his team put up their hand when the game was there to be won.
"They weren't going to give it to us so we had to win the game and that was really pleasing," Carroll said.
"It's probably been a little while since we've actually won a game taking it away from a good team, and they're a good team, Turvey Park, they're a very good team.
"Our blokes are starting to play a bit of footy together and we're starting to play with some teamwork and selflessly. We had eight different goalkickers today.
"Our on-ball brigade is starting to gel, the last few weeks we've ground away wins against Mango and Tigers, they were very good wins but our brand we're playing now is all about defence."
Carroll believes with that defensive mindset shining, the win over Turvey Park was their best effort of the year.
"This year, that's our best win. We had to win that game against a good running team like Turvey," he said.
"I suppose against Mango, they didn't have their strongest team, and against Tigers, you can see what's happening there, but they were scrappy, grinding wins but they've given us confidence and I knew that.
"I could see at training this week, there was confidence to trust each other and therefore I knew our scoring would come off the back of defence. Especially around the midfield, at times we let them go a little bit today but most of the time they weren't able to get out and get free ball which makes it easier on our backline obviously."
Coolamon's defence was very good on Sunday and it was led by Buchahan and he was well supported by the likes of Luke Gerhard, Mitch Robinson and Zach Oliver.
Jake Barrett made a welcome return to the midfield, while Will Graetz worked hard and finished with two goals playing centre-half-forward and in the ruck.
The bad news for the Hoppers was a quad injury to Allister Clarke, who is expected to miss close to a month of footy.
Turvey Park were led strongly by key defender Tim Doyle, who marked Joe Redfern closely, while Rhys Leary, Luke Fellows and Cal Dooley battled hard.
Bulldogs captain Jack Haggar didn't finish the game after coming off a little unsteady from a strong tackle late in the game. Mick Mazzocchi was also missing from coaching duties due to COVID, with Brad Burkinshaw taking over the reins.
Full-time
Coolamon Rovers 4.4 10.10 22.17 36.24 (91)
Turvey Park Bulldogs 3.1 9.3 16.7 27.13 (72)
GOALS: Coolamon Rovers: J.Maslin 5, A.Macauley 2, W. Graetz 2, J.Barrett 1, J.Sykes 1, H.Wakefield 1, B.Glyde 1, J.Redfern 1; Turvey Park Bulldogs: C.Baxter 2, L.Leary 1, E.Weidemann 1, J.Glanvill 1, J.Margosis 1, S.Jones 1, R.Weidemann 1, L.Fellows 1, B.Wallett 1, C.Dooley 1
BEST: Coolamon Rovers: J.Buchanan, J.Maslin, J.Sykes, J.Carroll, B.Glyde; Turvey Park Bulldogs: T.Doyle, R.Leary, L.Leary, C.Dooley, L.Fellows, W.O'Connor
