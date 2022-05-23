The Daily Advertiser

Chance for Brothers to recharge after a tough start

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 23 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOWN AND OUT: Cade Price dislocated his shoulder in this tackle as Brothers went down to Temora at Equex Centre on Sunday. He's one the Wagga side is hoping three straight weeks off will benefit. Picture: Madeline Begley

Brothers are looking to use a month between games to recharge after a tough start to the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.