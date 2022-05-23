Chance for Brothers to recharge after a tough start

Brothers are looking to use a month between games to recharge after a tough start to the season.
The Wagga side won't play again until a clash with Kangaroos on June 18.
Co-coach James Hay is hoping the break will allow the club to clear some injury concerns before refocusing on continuing their rise back up the Group Nine ladder.
"We're going to spend this week making sure we can get as many blokes as right as we can before training hard for a couple of weeks," Hay said.
"Our reserve grade will play against Junee so it will still be all systems go trying to fix a few things before we play Kangaroos next."
Brothers put up the $1000 for the Challenge Cup but Hay was disappointed with how little they threw at the Dragons, especially in the second half on Sunday.
Temora jumped out to a 16-0 lead but Brothers went into the break trailing by four points, and had levelled things nine minutes into the second half.
They had a number of good chances to follow and Hay felt the side didn't pose enough challenges for the Dragons defence.
Things weren't helped by Seb Blackett being sin binned for a late off-the-ball shoulder charge on Dragons five-eighth Jock Ward but there was still time left when Blackett returned and the points didn't come.
"I just don't think we offered much in the second half at all really," he said.
"We gave Temora the ability to attack with us only having 12 defenders there for 10 minutes and they scored a try in that period. We managed to control it a little after that but just didn't throw much football at them considering we were down by 10 points then."
Brothers sit in sixth after the first five rounds. They've already won two more games than all of last year, with their three losses coming against the top three sides, Gundagai, Temora and Young.
They had a number of familiar faces playing in reserve grade last week, with the club looking to give players more time to recover from injuries, but Hay admitted that plan may be reassessed.
"I don't think depth is going to be one of our big problems this year, it's about getting some similar people and similar combinations out on the paddock to build some confidence to score some points," he said.
"We got cruelled in the first couple of weeks trying to bring blokes back when we probably didn't have to and got left with no subs or no interchanges in the second half of games so we're trying to do the right thing by bringing them back through reserve grade and trying to leave first grade with as many players as we can but moving forward we're definitely looking to just be healthy and have our best 17 out on the park."
Wilson Hamblin (head knock) and Cade Price (shoulder) both failed to complete the game with Price's shoulder remaining dislocated for hours waiting for further attention.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
