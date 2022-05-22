The Daily Advertiser

Tumut find way back to winning form

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 22 2022 - 9:05am, first published 9:00am
Lachlan Bristow scored a double in Tumut's win over Southcity at Twickenam on Sunday.

Tumut ended a three-game losing streak to move back into the top five.

