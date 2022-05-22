Tumut find way back to winning form

Tumut ended a three-game losing streak to move back into the top five.
The Blues were second last on the ladder heading into their clash with winless Southcity at Twickenham on Sunday.
It wasn't the best start for Tumut, who conceded the first try and only just led approaching half-time.
However a strong second half effort ensured the return to winning ways coming off losses to Brothers, Gundagai and Young.
Injured co-coach Zac Masters was pleased with how the side responded in the second half to take a 42-16 victory.
"We were expecting Southcity to turn up and put in a really good effort, especially in that first half where we didn't play our best footy," Masters said.
"We spoke about wanting to finish our sets at their end and making it hard for them to work it out and I don't think we did it once in the first half.
"We made it very hard for ourselves by coughing up the ball all the time but we had a bit of a chat about it and came out in the second half and played a lot better footy.
"It helped Southcity might have got a little bit knocked up in the second half but our boys started to play some good footy around the ruck with some offloads."
Jed Pearce made a big impact after missing last week's loss to Tumut while older brother Adam Pearce was also strong in the forwards.
Co-coach Lachlan Bristow also had another good game at hooker and capitalised with a couple of tries.
Brayden Draber also snared a double and Masters was impressed with how the representative centre responded following a couple of quiet weeks.
The win sees the Blues improve their record to two wins and three losses ahead of a potential Challenge Cup clash with Temora on Saturday.
Injuries haven't been kind to a Blues outfit who has struggled to add in new faces this season and Masters believes things are coming together.
"I think we've shown the effort is there being undermanned for a few weeks, and we've competed with the top sides in Young and Gundagai," he said.
"It was disappointing to lose that game against Brothers but I think we are headed in the right direction."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
