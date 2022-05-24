MATER Dei Catholic College produced one of the best final performances in Tracey Gunson Shield history after fending off The Riverina Anglican College 50-23 on Tuesday night.
Looking for their first title in Wagga's secondary school netball competition since 2018, the last triumph in a five-year winning streak, Mater Dei were ruthless across the court against the defending champions.
TRAC were attempting to go back-to-back after claiming their maiden title last year, but Mater Dei's crisp attack and stifling defence were too much to handle.
Up 35-19 after three quarters, Mater Dei finished in style with a 15-4 final term.
Mater Dei goal attack and NSW training squad player Ava Moller, still in year ten, was crowned player of the match.
Her partnership with goal shooter Abbey Reinhold was as dominant as it has been all tournament but their defence was also superb.
Goalkeeper Ash Reynoldson created a number of turnovers and was also a standout in the win.
Mater Dei coach Bernadette Priest was rapt the team coped so well with the pressure of being strong favourites, and sending the year 12 players out with a win they've been striving for.
"We had a really good streak up until 2018 then had a few ordinary years so it's really nice to build our team up again to a team of this calibre," she said.
"They were playing so well in the round games, and I was hoping they'd continue to play that well, and not feel that pressure. I thought they played their best game tonight.
"This isn't just a team of one or two good players, we're a good team overall and I think that's why we won so convincingly.
"They are the most hard working team, their work ethic is exceptional and you could see that today."
Moller barely missed a shot all game and her speed and athleticism showed why she's attracted the eye of representative selectors.
"It's really exciting. I think we played how we wanted to and not drop off, which was our main goal," she said.
"Obviously you can't get goals without defence and they were really good. Ash was amazing with her intercepts and reading of the ball.
"We wanted to get it for those (year 12) girls and help them finish off with a bang."
TRAC had more luck in the year 7-8 final, defeating Kildare 35-24, with Kildare goal-attack Saffi Thomas named player of the match.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
