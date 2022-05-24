The Daily Advertiser

Mater Dei breaks four year drought with classy display in Tracey Gunson Shield final.

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 24 2022 - 12:34pm, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOO STRONG: Mater Dei Catholic College claimed their first Tracey Gunson Shield title since 2018 with victory over TRAC in Tuesday's final. Picture: Madeline Begley

MATER Dei Catholic College produced one of the best final performances in Tracey Gunson Shield history after fending off The Riverina Anglican College 50-23 on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.