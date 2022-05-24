The Daily Advertiser

Kildare start favourite to win first Carroll Cup in three years

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:30am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY: Mater Dei Catholic College's Baxter Wallett and Kildare Catholic College's Nick Madden with the Carroll Cup before Wednesday's final. Picture: Jon Tuxworth

THEY'RE the underdogs for next week's final , but Mater Dei Catholic College skipper Baxter Wallett says his team can gain belief from a boilover which handed them a Carroll Cup lifeline last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.