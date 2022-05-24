NORTH Wagga coach Flynn Hogg is confident they have the depth to overcome injuries to two key midfielders sustained in Saturday's 61-40 win over Coleambally.
Khayla Wild and Keely Stephenson are expected to be out for at least a few weeks after suffering ankle injuries in the win, which allowed the second-placed Saints to move to 5-1.
It's an untimely blow for the Saints, who travel to Charles Sturt University (also 5-1) this Saturday.
"We had two of our players go down and probably won't play for a few weeks (at least), which is a bit annoying coming into CSU this week," North Wagga coach Flynn Hogg said.
"It was a very physical match, but we just played our game and didn't let it get into our heads. We just stayed positive (after the injuries) and got around each other."
North Wagga's only loss of the year came against unbeaten Temora, and Hogg said a victory over fellow flag contenders the Bushsows would be massive for their belief.
"It would be a great confidence booster, and I'm confident we can go and beat CSU, although it's always harder on their home court," she said.
"Our loss to Temora wasn't a great surprise, we only had six players given players were sick or away.
"We were set to have a full team this weekend (before the injuries), but if we stay positive we can definitely come away with the win."
